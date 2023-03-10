IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    Trump has highest favorability in new Iowa polling, but DeSantis right behind him

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

  • Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

  • Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

  • White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

  • How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukraine needs more weapons to continue fighting in Bakhmut

  • 'He never goes out in public anymore': Arizona election official faces threats

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

Morning Joe

Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

Donald Trump has been told he can testify before a grand jury in New York City next week as part of an investigation into hush money paid to an adult film star who said she had slept with the former president, according to two of his attorneys. This move is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are nearing an indictment of the former president, according to NYT reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.March 10, 2023

