Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'

Newly released audio tape features Trump discussing classified documents, including plans to attack Iran, and joking about Hillary Clinton's emails. Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann emphasizes the significance of the audio tape in which Trump admits to the crime, contradicting his claims of not possessing any documents. Additionally, Weissmann weighs in on Judge Cannon's decision to reject the special counsel's request to keep four potential witnesses secret, raising questions about witness protection and the extent of transparency in the case.June 27, 2023