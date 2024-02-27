Prosecution for 'simply trying to have a family' is a 'real fear': HHS Secy. on IVF ruling

Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, joins Morning Joe to discuss the widespread "fear and confusion" sparked by recent IVF restrictions in Alabama, emphasizing the broader implications beyond abortion. With legislation like the Life at Conception Act gaining traction, families nationwide face uncertainty and potential legal hurdles in accessing reproductive healthcare.Feb. 27, 2024