IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump

    07:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election

    04:07

  • What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?

    06:35

  • Barbara McQuade: DA Willis understands the value of using RICO

    08:58

  • Georgia's former lieutenant governor calls investigation a pivot point for Republicans

    08:14

  • Why a pardon in Georgia won't come easily

    06:26

  • Joe: Party hacks are defending a guy who wants to be an autocrat

    08:33

  • Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it

    08:18

  • Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected

    01:41

  • Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team

    05:36

  • Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?

    02:49

  • Broad and sweeping indictment with 'telling' number of unindicted co-conspirators

    09:41

  • Jared Kushner's money from Saudi Arabia comes into sharper focus

    04:42

  • How elite schools favor the wealthy

    05:39

  • 'Painkiller' traces Sackler family's role in opioid crisis

    06:28

  • Third service branch set to be without Senate-confirmed leader

    05:24

  • Democrats won't claim weaponization of DOJ on Hunter Biden, says House member

    08:04

Morning Joe

Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

10:26

The Morning Joe panel discusses the August 25 deadline Trump and his 18 allies indicted on 41 felony counts have to turn themselves in along with Georgia Republicans, Gov. Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, publicly standing up against election fraud claims.Aug. 16, 2023

  • Joe: Republicans talk about DOJ weaponization but not about Trump

    07:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats are investing; Republicans are investigating

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    Prominent Georgia Republicans slam Trump election fraud claims

    10:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election

    04:07

  • What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?

    06:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All