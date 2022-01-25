Professor's civil rights lecture canceled over CRT concerns
07:18
Share this -
copied
A Florida school district canceled a professor’s civil rights history seminar for teachers, citing in part concerns over 'critical race theory' -- even though his lecture had nothing to do with the topic. Reporter Marc Caputo discusses.Jan. 25, 2022
Mayor Adams: NYC's plan against violence balances intervention and prevention
10:59
Now Playing
Professor's civil rights lecture canceled over CRT concerns
07:18
UP NEXT
8,500 U.S. troops now on high alert amid Ukraine crisis
11:33
Georgia judge approves request for grand jury in Trump election interference probe
07:49
Senators move forward with Electoral Count Act update
07:47
Sarah Palin tests positive for Covid, postponing libel trial against Times