Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'
Feb. 26, 202402:31

Morning Joe

Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'

02:31

During CPAC last week, a pro-Trump speaker pledged the 'end of democracy' while speaking.Feb. 26, 2024

