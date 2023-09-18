IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump confuses Obama and Biden in speech, warns Biden will lead U.S. into 'World War II'

    08:20

  • 'Bright Young Women' is inspired by Ted Bundy survivors

    04:57

  • 'It came down to money in a major way': Austin reporter unpacks Paxton acquittal

    04:16
    Prisoner swap is a 'good deal for the United States,' says House member

    05:24
    Trump lawyer won't vote for him in 2024, calls him a 'malignant narcissist'

    04:47

  • 'Register a Friend' Day seeks to boost civic engagement

    07:16

  • London's mayor make his pitch to Americans: 'Please come, you are most welcome'

    06:38

  • U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal underway after years of negotiations

    00:50

  • Preparation for the next pandemic relies on persuasion, says author

    07:24

  • UAW president says union prepared to 'amp up pressure' on automakers

    07:29

  • House Democrat reacts to tentative GOP agreement, saying party appears to want shutdown

    05:44

  • 'Whatever China is preparing, the U.S. will be ready'

    05:25

  • Rep. Boebert is now apologizing after denying she vaped in theater

    05:12

  • 'I think this goes for a while': UAW strike enters its fourth day

    05:20

  • Extremism has taken root in the House GOP, says congressman

    06:12

  • Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

    05:17

  • National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the past while looking forward

    02:54

  • Companies supporting abortion travel get more interest from job seekers, study shows

    07:40

  • Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri launch 'How to Win in 2024' podcast

    03:10

  • Andrew Weissmann: In my 21 years as a prosecutor, I never saw this charge

    08:13

Morning Joe

Prisoner swap is a 'good deal for the United States,' says House member

05:24

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., says the five Americans wrongfully imprisoned in Iran for years released Monday as part of a prisoner exchange agreement is a good deal for the U.S. Rep. Crow also discusses the Biden impeachment inquiry and a potential government shutdown.Sept. 18, 2023

