  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

  • 'Ayenda': Afghan women's soccer team's heroic escape from Taliban control 

  • GOP launch probe into Fani Willis: 'This is all about the Trump protection racket' 

    Pressure is on for Trump co-defendants: 'Expect a bunch of them to flip'

    Leaders of March on Washington 60th anniversary seek 'a continuation'  of original movement

  • Inmate #P01135809: 'The fastest booking they've ever seen'

  • 'This is gonna get real rather quickly': Trump arrested for the fourth time 

  • 'These Guys': Biden campaign out with new ad on abortion rights

  • 'It's a cop-out': Jen Psaki slams GOP candidates 'state should decide' stance on abortion 

  • Chris Christie: The other candidates were 'auditioning' for a VP role in Trump administration 

  • 'In Other Words, Leadership': Governor's pandemic letters inspire book

  • Gov. Spencer Cox: 'We're tired of the toxic partisanship that's infected our country'

  • Joe: Vivek sounded like 'a con man' insulting everybody on stage

  • Adm. Stavridis: Prigozhin plane crash 'was essentially a public execution'

  • Gov. Moore: GOP debate 'made me realize how thankful I am to have Biden'

  • Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

  • Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

  • Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

  • Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law

  • 80 years later: Eleanor Roosevelt's secret mission to the Pacific during WWII

Morning Joe

Pressure is on for Trump co-defendants: 'Expect a bunch of them to flip'

There's mounting pressure on certain co-defendants of Donald Trump in Georgia to cooperate and provide testimony against the ex-president. Palm Beach County State attorney Dave Aronberg and Westchester County District attorney Mimi Rocah join Morning Joe to discuss the financial and emotional burdens of legal defense in high-profile cases like this, shedding light on the broader aspects of the criminal justice system and the impact on defendants without the resources of public figures.Aug. 25, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

