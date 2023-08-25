Pressure is on for Trump co-defendants: 'Expect a bunch of them to flip'

There's mounting pressure on certain co-defendants of Donald Trump in Georgia to cooperate and provide testimony against the ex-president. Palm Beach County State attorney Dave Aronberg and Westchester County District attorney Mimi Rocah join Morning Joe to discuss the financial and emotional burdens of legal defense in high-profile cases like this, shedding light on the broader aspects of the criminal justice system and the impact on defendants without the resources of public figures.Aug. 25, 2023