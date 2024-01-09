IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump to arrive soon for DC Appeals court hearing

01:49

Donald Trump’s latest legal battle will take place in a D.C. courtroom on Tuesday as the former president attempts to quash his prosecution over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ken Dilanian reports.Jan. 9, 2024

