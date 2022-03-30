'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick02:13
'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion05:02
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17
George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter11:01
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war16:32
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol11:12
Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks04:59
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate09:00
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia11:39
Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back03:45
'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland07:05
Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court06:25
Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'03:22
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China09:33
Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine06:01
'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back09:17
Latvian President Egils Levits joins Morning Joe to discuss why, without concrete evidence, there is no reason to trust Russian claims of scaling back its invasion in Ukraine.March 30, 2022
UP NEXT
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick02:13
'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion05:02
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17