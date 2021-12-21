President Biden set to address the nation on omicron
President Biden will deliver a speech Tuesday to address the omicron variant and unveil new steps the administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 21, 2021
President Biden set to address the nation on omicron
