Prentice Penny: 'There's definitely an exodus of Black Twitter on X, but we're still here'

The new Hulu docu-series "Black Twitter: A People's History" delves into the evolution of Black Twitter, highlighting its role in viral memes and social justice movements. Prentice Penny, the series' director, joins Morning Joe to discuss the series, defining Black Twitter as a space "where black culture gets to be unapologetically itself." The series also examines the significant cultural shifts on the platform following its acquisition by Elon Musk and its influence during pivotal moments like the Trayvon Martin case.May 10, 2024