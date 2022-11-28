Poroshenko: Ukraine doesn't trade freedom, democracy for electricity

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko discusses the status of the conflict in Ukraine as winter sets in, saying the country does not trade freedom and democracy for electricity. Poroshenko also discussed the Ukrainian military's current needs.Nov. 28, 2022

