Morning Joe

Popular comic strip dropped after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

06:19

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced cancellations Saturday as he defended remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 27, 2023

  • Joe: The president went to Ukraine and sent a stunning message

    07:01

  • Joe: Where are the grown ups in the GOP?

    04:18

  • Democrats need to make appeal to blue-collar voters, says former House member

    09:17

  • Congresswoman announces her bid for Michigan Senate seat

    01:33
    Popular comic strip dropped after creator's Black 'hate group' remark

    06:19
    Former House Speaker says he won't attend RNC if Trump is nominee

    03:48

