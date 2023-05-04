IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    87 percent of Americans support background checks, polling shows

    04:45
Morning Joe

87 percent of Americans support background checks, polling shows

04:45

New polling shows that 87 percent of Americans favor background checks, 81 percent support enforcing existing gun laws and an age requirement of 21 for gun purchases. The Morning Joe panel discusses the polling and where Republicans are on these issues.May 4, 2023

