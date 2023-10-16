IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

  • Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

    Poland's centrists win key election, signaling shift from nationalist rule: 'It's a huge moment'

    'Republicans eat their young': Trump makes ‘really strange’ attack on GOP critics

  • Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

  • Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

  • 'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

  • 'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  • 'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

  • IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

  • Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

  • Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

  • David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS

  • 'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel

  • Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally

  • 'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

Morning Joe

Poland's centrists win key election, signaling shift from nationalist rule: 'It's a huge moment'

Poland's centrist and progressive parties have emerged victorious in a closely watched election, potentially ending the nationalist ruling party's dominance. The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum and U.S. National Editor for the Financial Times, Edward Luce, join Morning Joe to discuss the high voter turnout, the largest since the end of communist rule, and how it reflects the significance of this moment. Oct. 16, 2023

