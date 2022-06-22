IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Pfizer to donate all profits from business in Russia to Ukrainian aid

06:49

Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Albert Bourla, joins Morning Joe to discuss the company's plans to donate profits from business in Russia to Ukrainian aid.June 22, 2022

