    Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

Morning Joe

Petro Poroshenko praises Biden, Congress, and says Ukraine needs more weapons

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says Ukrainian forces need more weapons to fight against Russian forces. Poroshenko also praises the help of President Biden and U.S. Congress and discusses buying weaponry from Italy and fighting in eastern Ukraine.July 4, 2022

