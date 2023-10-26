Person of interest still at large after two mass shootings in Maine

Fifteen to 20 people have been killed and as many as 50 may be injured after shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. Officials have urged residents of Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city about 30 miles north of Portland, and nearby Auburn to shelter in place. Police named Robert Card, 40, a person of interest in connection with the shootings, and the person of interest is still at large as of Thursday.Oct. 26, 2023