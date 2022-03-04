Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory
Pentagon Press Secretary Jack Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss Russian forces taking control of Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, and how the U.S. is helping Ukrainian armed forces.March 4, 2022
