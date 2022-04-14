IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Pentagon: We know Russian warship suffered an explosion

07:56

Ukrainian officials said their forces launched a successful missile attack on the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, forcing the crew to evacuate the vessel. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss what is known about the explosion as well as the White House's plans to send new weapons to Ukraine.April 14, 2022

