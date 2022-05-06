IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Employers added 428,000 jobs in April as unemployment rate remains unchanged 

  • How the GOP can still blow it in elections

    Pentagon: Ukrainians are still fighting bravely in Mariupol

    'Vote, vote like your life depends on it,' House member says after draft leak

  • EU nations debate Russian oil ban

  • Joe: More Trump means less Republicans being elected in 2022

  • Russia steps up tempo of attacks in Eastern Ukraine

  • 'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history

  • Gov. Newsom urges Democrats to stand up to GOP following SCOTUS leak

  • 'The Republican Party does not care about your life; they care about power'

  • Oath Keeper says leader tried to contact Trump on January 6

  • Steve Rattner: Mortgage rates are rising at the fastest rate in decades

  • U.S. tops one million Covid-19 deaths

  • Joe: What lies ahead if Trumpists keep winning?

  • Dahlia Lithwick: If SCOTUS strikes down Roe, what comes next is existential

  • How J.D. Vance won in Ohio

  • Steve Kornacki: J.D. Vance put together quite a coalition

  • Take that fear, anger and turn it into action, says senator over SCOTUS draft

  • Tim Ryan: My GOP Senate challenger has already disqualified himself

  • Mika: Sen. McConnell, the leak isn't the story here

  • 'We have to move fast' to supply Ukraine with aid, says House member

Morning Joe

Pentagon: Ukrainians are still fighting bravely in Mariupol

07:54

Intelligence shared by the U.S. helped Ukraine sink the Russian cruiser Moskva, U.S. officials told NBC News. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss why intel leaks aren't helpful in helping Ukrainians. Secretary Kirby also discusses the continued fight at the steel plant in Mariupol.May 6, 2022

