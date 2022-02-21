Pentagon: 'Today could be that day' Russia attacks Ukraine
08:04
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says that 'today' could be the day Russia attacks Ukraine. Secretary Kirby says the U.S. also still sees a diplomatic path and that U.S. troops will not be on the ground in the Ukraine.Feb. 21, 2022
