Morning Joe

Pentagon: Russian progress in Eastern Ukraine has been slow, uneven

05:37

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss fighting in Eastern Ukraine and why he says Russian progress in the area has been slow and uneven. Secretary Kirby also discusses efforts to remove civilians from the Mariupol steel plant, President Biden's planned trip to a plant producing weapons provided to Ukraine.May 3, 2022

