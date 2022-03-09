'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine
The United States rejected an unexpected, pubic offer by Poland for the U.S. to take custody of Soviet-era fighter jets before transferring them to Ukraine. U.S. officials said they were blindsided by Poland’s announcement, which differed from a previous proposal to have Warsaw deliver the MiG-29 jets to Kyiv directly.March 9, 2022
