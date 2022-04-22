IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Pentagon: There will be no U.S. forces fighting in Ukraine in this war

12:01

President Biden announced the U.S. would be providing an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Morning Joe to discuss the aid, Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and if the U.S. would send troops into Ukraine.April 22, 2022

