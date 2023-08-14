IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

School district has teacher openings it can't fill, says superintendent

06:11

Pennsylvania’s teacher shortage continues to worsen, and districts pressed to fill open positions are hiring underqualified educators, according to a new report. Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner joins Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 14, 2023

