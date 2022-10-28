Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue

Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis03:42
Speaker Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted inside home02:43
- Now Playing
Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue06:33
- UP NEXT
Rep. Cheney endorses Democratic candidate in midterms04:32
Hot mic picks up Sen. Schumer's comments on midterms01:15
Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes09:42
Obama throws his political weight behind Dems in key swing states02:19
An actor reflects on his life in new play opening on Broadway06:29
Expect Gen Z wave at polls: 40 percent of young voters say they will 'definitely' vote06:56
Mike Lee has embraced the politics of extremism and division, says Utah candidate07:09
We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH08:35
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator06:49
Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters05:28
U.S. faces an exodus of election workers since 2020: Boston Globe05:10
Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation03:08
'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman09:00
Sen. Sanders starts tour to bolster voter turnout02:45
Rock legend Todd Rundgren creates a new record out of 'unfinished projects'07:11
Chris Matthews: These election deniers know that votes count; they admit it in how they campaign07:58
What makes legend Bo Jackson a folk hero05:46
Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis03:42
Speaker Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted inside home02:43
- Now Playing
Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue06:33
- UP NEXT
Rep. Cheney endorses Democratic candidate in midterms04:32
Hot mic picks up Sen. Schumer's comments on midterms01:15
Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes09:42
Play All