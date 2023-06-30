IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

05:37

Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence visits Ukraine and meets with President Zelensky, affirming continued US support for Ukraine's military efforts against Russian aggression. He reassures local families and emphasizes the US commitment to providing necessary assistance until the Russian invasion is repelled and Ukraine's sovereignty is restored. Annmarie Hordern joins Way Too Early to discuss. June 30, 2023

