Morning Joe

Paul Ryan says GOP is moving past Trump, yet McCarthy still caught in Trump's grip

06:57

When asked about Donald Trump's influence on the GOP, former House Speaker Paul Ryan says he believes Trump is fading. But current House Speaker McCarthy still remains caught in Trump's grip. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 13, 2023

