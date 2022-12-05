IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

    12:21

  • Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong

    03:47

  • Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

    08:06

  • Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse

    04:44

  • Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive

    07:25

  • Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'

    07:54

  • South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats

    05:56

  • Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters

    09:15

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

  • George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

    11:58

  • Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted

    08:36

  • Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron

    11:47

  • 'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'

    03:50

  • Jan. 6 Committee to release transcripts, final report before Christmas

    09:53

  • Rob Delaney on the 'raw, unvarnished pain' and love in 'A Heart That Works'

    11:50

  • Senator Baldwin: Passing of marriage bill unthinkable 'just a decade ago'

    10:10

Morning Joe

Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

01:53

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul attended the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony Sunday in Washington, marking the first public appearance Paul Pelosi has made since the October attack in his home. The Kennedy Center honored George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania Leon and U2.Dec. 5, 2022

  • Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22
  • Now Playing

    Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

    12:21

  • Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All