Paul McCartney's photos of the Beatles' first trip to the U.S. featured in new exhibit

From Dec. 7, 1963 to Feb. 21, 1964, Paul McCartney took 1,000 photographs – 250 of which will be on display at the Brooklyn Museum for a new, free exhibit called 'Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm'. Co-curator of the exhibit Sarah Brown joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 30, 2024