IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39

  • Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

  • Tip from public led to identifying Michigan shooter

    03:37

  • How Nikki Haley threw it all away

    09:59

  • Police: All shooting victims were MSU students, suspect identified

    01:15

  • Joe: Nikki Haley talks about being tough but we've seen the flip flops

    06:57

  • Joe: This is the America we're living in because of a handful extremists

    08:36

  • Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

    01:16

  • Will Haley have a fair shot as a woman candidate in the GOP?

    04:56

  • U.S. shoots down three more unidentified flying objects

    07:33

  • 'A House Made of Splinters' follows the lives of children in a Ukrainian orphanage

    07:26

  • Trump campaign paid to prove voter fraud but kept findings secret

    04:45

  • Biden escalates fight over Social Security and Medicare, frustrating Republicans

    03:44

  • How Trump and Kushner benefit from Saudi ties

    08:25

  • DeSantis faces challenge of when and how to counterattack Trump

    09:35

  • John Kirby: Domestic air travel a concern in downing of flying objects

    08:31

Morning Joe

Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

05:00

A Georgia judge ruled Monday that parts of a Fulton County grand jury's report into possible interference in the 2020 election by former President Donald Trump and his allies be made public this week.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Three dead, five injured from mass shooting at Michigan State University

    09:39

  • Biden outpacing Trump with 100th federal judge confirmed

    03:45
  • Now Playing

    Parts of grand jury election report to be made public

    05:00
  • UP NEXT

    NATO allies discuss Ukraine aid; fmr. Ukrainian president says country needs 'game changer'

    06:47

  • 'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports

    04:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All