    Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

Morning Joe

Parents most concerned about school safety, polling shows

Nina Rees of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools joins Morning Joe to discuss new polling on education and why school safety ranks as the highest concern for parents.Aug. 24, 2022

