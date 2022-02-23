Panetta: We can't allow a tyrant to invade Democracies. Did we learn nothing from WW2?
12:17
Share this -
copied
Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Morning Joe to discuss the crisis unfolding in Russia and Ukraine, and the American response to it — both from the current administration, and from members of the former. Feb. 23, 2022
Former U.S. secretary of state is proudly praising Putin
07:16
'Every organization in the U.S. is at risk' of a Russian cyber attack, warns DHS
02:27
Now Playing
Panetta: We can't allow a tyrant to invade Democracies. Did we learn nothing from WW2?
12:17
UP NEXT
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump, Pompeo's support of 'murderous thug' Putin endangers America
07:50
Joe: House GOP should bow head in shame over Biden tweet
02:18
We didn't find better ways to arm Ukraine, says writer