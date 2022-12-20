Pakistan FM: Flooding in Pakistan is 'the worst climate catastrophe we've ever seen'

Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joins Morning Joe to discuss its recovery from the massive floods earlier this year, resulting in "$30 billion worth of damage as a result of this one climate event, which washes away 10 percent" of their GDP. The Foreign Minister also touched on U.S.-Pakistan relations, and The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations, taking place on January 9, 2023.Dec. 20, 2022