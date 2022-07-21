Oz vs. Fetterman: In Pennsylvania, a war of ads (and memes) takes center stage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Secret Service reportedly knew in February that text messages had been purged

    07:05

  • How MAGA-darling Kari Lake turned from Obama donor to a Trump acolyte

    05:09

  • GOP going out of their way to snatch midterm defeat from jaws of victory

    03:21

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares to highlight Trump's 'dereliction of duty' in primetime

    04:58

  • As prosecution rests its case against Bannon, months of bravado and bluster come to a head

    02:38

  • Former Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko says the war is 'against the whole Western world.'

    07:10

  • How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

    11:29

  • I've run data migration for the government. I'm not buying the Secret Service's excuse.

    03:27

  • Trump allegedly called a Wisconsin official about overturning the 2020 election ... last week

    06:25

  • Joe: This is an attempted fascist overthrow of American democracy. Wake up, Merrick Garland.

    03:42

  • 'Coward!': Outrage spills over at Uvalde school board meeting

    05:49

  • Steve Bannon is suddenly on everyone's TV — and on nobody's mind

    04:02

  • How Bannon hoped to defend his case — and why the judge struck down nearly every hope

    03:45

  • Herschel Walker isn't funny

    05:35

  • How DeSantis opens the cultural issue trap door — and why Americans keep falling through

    04:42

  • Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?

    01:31

  • N.Y. congressional candidate Jamie Cheney shares abortion story in TV ad

    09:11

  • 2022 should be a 'massive' year for the GOP. Democrat fundraising numbers beg to differ.

    04:08

  • Gutierrez: Abbott hasn't been back to Uvalde, or to a single funeral. Victims need support.

    05:39

  • Bannon threatens to go 'medieval' in contempt trial, judge clearly doesn't care

    05:12

Morning Joe

Oz vs. Fetterman: In Pennsylvania, a war of ads (and memes) takes center stage

07:26

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discuss new ads out of the Senate race in Pennsylvania between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and the meme war taking place between the two candidates online. Scarborough and Brzezinski also discuss Oz's history of false statements. July 21, 2022

