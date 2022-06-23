IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis closes the gap with Trump in early GOP primary polling

    Over half of Gen Z members know someone battling depression, polling shows

    'The two don't go together': Joe on Bowers admitting he would still vote for Trump

  • How much would a gas tax holiday ease pain at the pump?

  • How Day Four showed Trump's impact on 'actual human lives'

  • Joe: Trump and others should be ashamed for spreading lies about a private citizen

  • 'We're seeing real character at these hearings'

  • President Biden poised to ask Congress to suspend gas tax for three months

  • Pfizer to donate all profits from business in Russia to Ukrainian aid

  • 'It doesn't work that way': Joe reacts to Sen. Johnson's denial on fake electors

  • Rep. Schiff: The Jan. 6 Committee is obtaining new information every day

  • Sen. Murphy on bipartisan gun bill: This is a significant step forward

  • George Conway: Bowers recognized Trump was asking him to do 'outright fraud'

  • Why John Eastman could get all the blame

  • Biden considers gas tax holiday; and is a recession inevitable?

  • Surgeon General: 'A really big moment in the fight against Covid'

  • 'Father of the Bride' is about Latinos, but it's for the world, says film's star

  • 'An Immense World' looks at the sensory world of animals

  • Texas reporter says 'some basics' in response to shooting still need to be answered

  • Sen. Coons: We are very, very close to a deal on gun safety

Morning Joe

Over half of Gen Z members know someone battling depression, polling shows

More than half of Generation Z members currently know someone battling depression and nearly a quarter have someone close to them dealing with opioid or other drug addiction, according to new polling. John Della Volpe of the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Polling joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 23, 2022

