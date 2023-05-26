IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Outlines of a deal in Washington are starting to emerge

Morning Joe

Outlines of a deal in Washington are starting to emerge

The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest in the debt ceiling negotiations. Some lawmakers have left D.C. for Memorial Day, but Speaker McCarthy and Republican negotiators plan to stay through the weekend to continue talks with the White House.May 26, 2023

