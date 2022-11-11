IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war

08:26

Operation Mend is a program out of UCLA that provides surgical and medical treatment for post-9/11 veterans injured during combat operations or while training for service. Dr. Jo Sornborger of Operation Mend along with Air Force Veteran Adrian Purchas and her wife and caregiver Joanna Purchas join Morning Joe to discuss the program.Nov. 11, 2022

