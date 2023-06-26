One topic uniting liberals and conservatives in the Senate: AM radio

Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
Trump pledges to contribute to legal fund for Jan. 6 defendants03:25
- Now Playing
One topic uniting liberals and conservatives in the Senate: AM radio04:54
- UP NEXT
'We're fighting fire with fire': NY gov signs bill protecting abortion providers09:20
David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster07:43
Rita Wilson collaborates with music icons in her latest album 'Duets'08:26
AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'10:11
Democrats face challenges in securing Latino support for 2024 election05:43
The real consequences of Roe v. Wade reversal: Voices from the frontlines07:36
‘Women’s lives are on the line now’: Mika Brzezinski highlights the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare04:34
Indian PM Modi breaks tradition with solo press conference at White House03:56
'It’s just shameless': Joe Scarborough slams GOP effort to expunge Trump impeachments13:40
Key witness testifies on Trump campaign's involvement in 'fake electors scheme'06:45
New polling reveals 61% of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade10:32
Maricopa County official files defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake07:48
President Biden to sign executive order to protect reproductive rights05:55
House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico07:59
DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo03:17
Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen04:22
Sen. Durbin calls for code of ethics for the Supreme Court06:33
Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling08:00
Trump pledges to contribute to legal fund for Jan. 6 defendants03:25
- Now Playing
One topic uniting liberals and conservatives in the Senate: AM radio04:54
- UP NEXT
'We're fighting fire with fire': NY gov signs bill protecting abortion providers09:20
David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster07:43
Rita Wilson collaborates with music icons in her latest album 'Duets'08:26
Play All