  • McCarthy urges against protests if Trump is indicted

    03:54

  • Ian Bremmer: Russia will lose on the global stage even if Ukraine gets its territory back

    10:02

  • 'Rise' captures the voices and stories from Iran

    04:09

  • School districts name social media companies in mental health lawsuits

    10:29
    One man's story of sabotaging Carter's re-election

    09:00
    Chris Matthews: After all this is over, I want Trump indicted for Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Richard Engel: There are many signs of hope in Iraq

    08:04

  • Law enforcement planning for possible Trump indictment

    09:36

  • Chuck Rosenberg: I don't expect an arrest of Trump

    03:18

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Remembering my CIA service in Iraq

    10:08

  • What US allies overseas think when Trump pushes dystopian view

    08:47

  • Poland to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets

    05:37

  • Anand Giridharadas: Silcon Valley has a decision to make

    10:43

  • Should Pence be praised for doing the bare minimum on Jan. 6?

    09:43

  • Joe: Trump's vision of America is being a Putin-like leader

    12:22

  • DeSantis and Trump are in a tight two-way race in Florida 2024 matchup

    05:55

  • A college student's struggle with mental health at the heart of 'The Year Between'

    06:28

  • Eric Schmidt: The war in Ukraine is the first broadband war

    07:19

  • 'A love letter to the people who have embraced me': Michelle Miller on 'Belonging'

    03:42

  • 'Manchester is where it's all happening,' says mayor

    05:15

Morning Joe

One man's story of sabotaging Carter's re-election

09:00

The New York Times' Peter Baker joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on Texas politician Ben Barnes and a 1980 mission to the Middle East to sabotage Carter's re-election campaign.March 20, 2023

