One in six men, ages 16-29, say 'feminism has done more harm than good,' study shows

A new study is shining light on a generational divide in attitudes towards feminism, revealing younger men's skepticism about its impact compared to women and older men— delving into perceptions of gender challenges and the contentious view of "toxic masculinity." Forbes' Maggie McGrath and Vice-Chair of the 30/50 Summit, Huma Abedin, join Mika Brzezinski to discuss the complex gender dynamics among younger generations.Feb. 27, 2024