IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

    09:03

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

  • How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic

    05:13

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukraine needs more weapons to continue fighting in Bakhmut

    07:42

  • 'He never goes out in public anymore': Arizona election official faces threats

    06:42

  • Ukrainian first lady: There's not just one day to honor women

    04:50

  • Billie Jean King's advice to women: Follow the money

    05:26

  • Olena Zelenska: First women can continue to change the world

    07:27

  • Hillary Clinton: We have a lot of work to do and we can't take progress for granted

    03:31

  • 58 percent of New Hampshire GOP voters back Trump for primary

    05:00

  • Effort in Washington to curb excessive credit card late fees

    04:22

  • Joe: Such a serious breach by Rep. McCarthy to release security footage

    08:57

  • 'Everything is backwards': Three GOP states pull out of program protecting against voter fraud

    07:34

  • The most (and least) gender equal nations

    06:22

  • Provocative but silly: 'History of the World, Part II' arrives on Hulu

    10:08

  • 'It was a difficult decision': Larry Hogan on why he't not running in 2024

    09:24

Morning Joe

On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

01:57

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., passionately railed against misinformation Wednesday while on the House floor.March 9, 2023

  • Joe on House GOP investigating Jan. 6: It is a clown show

    07:45

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42
  • Now Playing

    On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    White House rebukes Fox News over its portrayal of January 6

    09:03

  • The game-changing conversations from the 30/50 Summit

    08:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All