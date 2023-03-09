IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28
Morning Joe

Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

02:28

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska sat down with Morning Joe for an exclusive interview where she spoke of the shows of defiance and strength from the women of Ukraine. See more of Zelenska's interview on Friday and Monday, March 13.March 9, 2023

