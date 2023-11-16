IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘He was shoved’: Reporter details McCarthy allegedly hitting colleague

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

    12:45
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    08:58

  • FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

    06:20

  • Why the West should welcome Gaza refugees

    05:51

  • In 2024 matchup, Biden leading Trump in New Hampshire

    10:41

  • 'I question your judgment': Sen. Graham calls for Sen. Tuberville to lift military holds

    08:29

  • Joe: A good day for Biden, a good day for the U.S.

    01:49

  • Police pepper spray pro-Palestinian protestors in D.C.

    02:11

  • Why 'An Enemy of the People' is an allegory from the past that informs the present

    06:26

  • We saw bipartisan support at rally for Israel, says deputy mayor of Jerusalem

    08:07

  • Senator identifies 'Insulin Deserts' in new report calling for lower drug costs

    07:30

  • 'People need to remember why they're here': House GOP member on infighting

    06:05

  • 'Yesterday was another episode of Republicans Gone Wild'

    05:52

  • What to expect from Biden and Xi's meeting

    08:55

  • Joe on stopgap bill fighting: ‘It was all about drama’

    06:10

  • GOP Rep. Comer says House Dem colleague looks like a 'Smurf' in heated exchange

    06:24

  • Stephen Sondheim's last musical is now playing in New York

    05:44

  • North Dakota voters concerned about economy and inflation

    04:36

  • Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem

    08:44

Morning Joe

Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

12:45

Former President Obama's 2012 campaign manager, Jim Messina, joins Morning Joe to discuss recent polls on President Biden's approval and why he says there's no cause for concern. Messina also discusses why a third party Democratic candidate does cause him concern. The National Urban League's Marc Morial also joins the discussion.Nov. 16, 2023

  • ‘He was shoved’: Reporter details McCarthy allegedly hitting colleague

    06:52
  • Now Playing

    Obama's 2012 manager dismisses 'garbage' polls

    12:45
  • UP NEXT

    Martin Scorsese details the six-year journey of making 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

    08:58

  • FBI director has to remind MTG he's 'not part of DHS' during hearing

    06:20

  • Why the West should welcome Gaza refugees

    05:51

  • In 2024 matchup, Biden leading Trump in New Hampshire

    10:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All