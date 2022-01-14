IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia is preparing a ‘false-flag’ operation as pretext for Ukraine invasion, U.S. intel suggests

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08
  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

    06:02

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

  • How Oath Keepers' 'seditious conspiracy' charges blew up GOP hope to downplay insurrection

    08:23

  • ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’

    03:01

  • Trump criticizes politicians who play shy about booster shots

    07:00

  • Eric Holder on the battle against gerrymandering voting districts

    07:39

  • Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

    05:48

  • Lindsey Vonn: Important for me to learn who I was outside of skiing

    05:10

  • Secretary of State: My strong hope is Russia will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue

    12:08

  • Rep. Val Demings: Law enforcement has a responsibility to get vaccinated

    08:52

  • James Patterson and Mike Lupica team up for 'The Horsewoman'

    07:17

  • Joe: It all comes down to ‘The Big Grift'

    06:47

  • Sen. Murphy: We need to restore the filibuster to what people think it is

    10:28

  • Sen. Schumer: Mitt Romney knows Donald Trump and Joe Biden aren't the same

    05:56

  • Sen. Schumer: Efforts to curb voting rights a real threat to our democracy

    09:06

  • British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

    01:34

Morning Joe

Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

06:16

NBC News' Ben Collins joins Willie Geist to discuss what we've learned from the 'seditious conspiracy' charge against the Oath Keepers leadership, including the planning behind their insurrection attempt, their intent for a "second wave" armed with guns overnight, and how non-Oath Keeper QAnon and Trump supporters "got in the way" of their attempt to take the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jan. 14, 2022

  • Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy

    11:08
  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

    06:16
  • UP NEXT

    Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

    06:02

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All