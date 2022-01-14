Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection
NBC News' Ben Collins joins Willie Geist to discuss what we've learned from the 'seditious conspiracy' charge against the Oath Keepers leadership, including the planning behind their insurrection attempt, their intent for a "second wave" armed with guns overnight, and how non-Oath Keeper QAnon and Trump supporters "got in the way" of their attempt to take the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jan. 14, 2022
