Can Ukrainian army continue its counter-offensive?
04:29
Share this -
copied
Ukraine has pushed Russian troops away from the capital city and other areas in the north as well. National Security Analyst, Clint Watts, discusses how and where Ukrainian forces have staged counter-offensives.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as shocking images of casualties surface
07:49
Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash'
07:02
Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms
09:37
'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'
07:08
Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia
07:13
Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson