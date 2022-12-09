IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil

    00:24

  • Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

    03:52

  • Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases

    06:07

  • Sen. Coons: All Americans should celebrate Brittney Griner's return

    05:29

  • John Kirby: We are actively working to get Paul Whelan home as well

    11:13

  • Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office

    10:02

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party

    07:01

  • New book looks at Janet Yellen's impact on the economy

    05:45

  • More classified documents found in Trump storage unit

    07:03

  • Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/50

    07:14

  • 'Wind at My Back' is a story of two unapologetically Black ballerinas

    04:40

  • Joe on Griner release: This is such wonderful, happy news

    02:56

  • Why wasn't Paul Whelan part of Brittney Griner swap?

    02:11

  • Biden in tweet: Griner is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home

    00:43

  • Biden, Griner's wife were in Oval Office, had conversation with Griner

    01:37

  • Brittney Griner freed as part of prisoner swap

    02:23

  • Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism

    10:14

  • Joe: Republicans used to own early voting. Absentee ballots? GOP owned it.

    06:54

  • 'A largely symbolic move': Jan. 6 Committee plans criminal referrals

    04:38

  • Mary McCartney: Abbey Road is an 'amazing, special place'

    11:28

Morning Joe

NYC healthcare worker sounds alarm on city's mental health crisis

09:58

Anthony Almojera, a paramedic and lieutenant for the New York City Fire Department, joins Morning Joe to share his thoughts on NYC Mayor Eric Adams' plan to move homeless people with mental illness to hospitals, possibly involuntarily.Dec. 9, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil

    00:24

  • Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 50

    03:52

  • Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases

    06:07

  • Sen. Coons: All Americans should celebrate Brittney Griner's return

    05:29

  • John Kirby: We are actively working to get Paul Whelan home as well

    11:13

  • Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office

    10:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All