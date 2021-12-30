IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Education Secretary: Students deserve the opportunity to be in the classroom

    05:16
    Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines

    08:07
    Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist

    06:13

  • Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks

    10:01

  • 'You feel the urgency': NYT looks back at the Year in Pictures

    08:02

  • Mike Tirico: John Madden made the color commentator the star of the show

    08:03

  • How John Madden left an impression on sports and culture

    05:47

  • Stacey Abrams: Voting rights isn't a partisan issue; it's about patriotism

    09:19

  • CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious

    10:36

  • Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress

    09:07

  • 'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change

    08:31

  • The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor

    06:16

  • Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?

    08:09

  • Dr. Patel: Data supports CDC decision, but those are in ideal situations

    09:22

  • January 6 House committee set to hold public hearings in new year

    09:32

  • 'Let's go Brandon' caller says he was joking; GOP candidates adopt fascist language

    09:02

  • De Blasio: Democrats need to put working people first

    05:10

  • Bill de Blasio: I came to the city to fight inequality and we were able to make an impact

    10:03

  • Dr. Fauci: Omicron is not something to be taken lightly

    10:04

  • Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39

Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines

08:07

Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA and Cheryl Peterson of the American Nurses Association discuss new CDC guidelines for isolation.Dec. 30, 2021

